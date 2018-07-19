This child playing fetch with a dog through a fence will leave you smiling

Having a bad day? This video might cheer you up. (Source: Chad Nelson/Twitter) Having a bad day? This video might cheer you up. (Source: Chad Nelson/Twitter)

If you are having a gloomy day, then this cute video is sure to cheer you up. Shared by Twitter user Chad Nelson, the 20-second video is of his son playing catch with a dog that is on the other side of the fence.

Nelson tweeted the video with a caption, “A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend.” It did not take long for the video to get noticed on social media.

Watch the video here:

A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2 — Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 18, 2018

In just a day, the video went viral with over 41 thousand retweets and one lakh likes. Many people also wrote to Nelson, asking him to share more such clips as it will “cleanse and soothe our weary souls”.

