scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

Child in China sent flying after he drops live firecracker inside manhole, netizens express worry

"This is probably the methane gases in the manhole caught on by the firecracker. This is an accident waiting to happen," tweeted a user, while another wondered if the incidents are related to an online trend.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 9:25:45 pm
china, china kids, china kids crackers, china kids crackers trending, dropping firecrackers into manholes, twitter, twitter trends, indian express, indian express newsAnother such incident was reported in Anhui, earlier in January where the manhole cover was flung 5 metres high.

Several incidents of children in China dropping firecrackers down manholes and causing an explosion has prompted worrisome reactions among netizens. Many videos of live firecrackers exploding inside manholes have gone viral on social media.

According to a story by the South China Morning Post, a manhole burst open in Fujian when three children dropped the live firecracker inside. The impact from the explosion flung one child in the air and knocked another to the ground. Many other such incidents have taken place across the country.

Watch the video here:

Another such incident was reported in Anhui, earlier in January where the explosion flung the manhole cover at least 5 metres high. A video compilation, shared by the official Twitter handle of the news website, has garnered over 10,000 views and triggered several reactions among netizens.

“This is probably the methane gases in the manhole caught on by the firecracker. This is an accident waiting to happen,” tweeted a user, while another wondered if the incidents are related to an online trend.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X