Child in China sent flying after he drops live firecracker inside manhole, netizens express worry

Another such incident was reported in Anhui, earlier in January where the manhole cover was flung 5 metres high.

Several incidents of children in China dropping firecrackers down manholes and causing an explosion has prompted worrisome reactions among netizens. Many videos of live firecrackers exploding inside manholes have gone viral on social media.

According to a story by the South China Morning Post, a manhole burst open in Fujian when three children dropped the live firecracker inside. The impact from the explosion flung one child in the air and knocked another to the ground. Many other such incidents have taken place across the country.

Watch the video here:

Children across China are dropping firecrackers into manholes, causing explosions that send them flying pic.twitter.com/qaMTYkjvLP — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) February 9, 2021

Another such incident was reported in Anhui, earlier in January where the explosion flung the manhole cover at least 5 metres high. A video compilation, shared by the official Twitter handle of the news website, has garnered over 10,000 views and triggered several reactions among netizens.

“This is probably the methane gases in the manhole caught on by the firecracker. This is an accident waiting to happen,” tweeted a user, while another wondered if the incidents are related to an online trend.

I’m sure the relevant authorities will imprison them or quote a law appropriate to suit the circumstances of these acts — Lily Jones Wong (@lwong6053) February 9, 2021

That’s terrible 😢 — Linda Kindopp (@kindopp_linda) February 9, 2021

This is probably the methane gases in the manhole caught on by the fire cracker. This is an accident waiting to happen. — TwiddyBird (@TwiddyBird62) February 9, 2021

Let me guess…is someone at TikTok trending fireworks_to_manhole_ challenge hashtag? — Yellow Yoshi (@kkchan0323) February 9, 2021