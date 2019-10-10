Cheeky lion cub scaring its mother is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

Motherhood is not an easy feat and it’s not just restricted to the human world. But amid all works, there are lots of adorable moments, even when your little one is being naughty. Recently, one such sweet moment was captured on camera at Edinburgh Zoo in the United Kingdom, where a little lion cub decided to scare its mother, and the result is adorable.

In the video going viral, the new mom is seen watching over its three little cubs in an enclosure. While the lioness is seen trying to relax a bit and watch its two cubs playing in front, one of the cheeky cubs decided to scare the mother from behind. Predictably, she got startled but and the moment left netizens in splits online.

Sharing the cute clip on the zoo’s Facebook page, the staff wrote, “Trying to relax when you have little ones 😴😂” with hashtag ‘Relatable’ as many moms around the world found it quite familiar.

Thanking the zoo for the clip, a user remarked, “She got a fright I think.” Others tagged their partners to say how it reminded them of a similar situation. “Just wait till they start annoying their Dad. That’s always a giggle,” joked one user, while others agreeing it’s relatable commented, “I know what you mean but you still love them”.