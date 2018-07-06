A short film exposes the reality of Chandigarh’s ‘gedi’ route

Gedi is a Punjabi term which is used to refer to a leisurely stroll in a vehicle, mostly on bikes with friends. (Source: Hungry Shoes/YouTube) Gedi is a Punjabi term which is used to refer to a leisurely stroll in a vehicle, mostly on bikes with friends. (Source: Hungry Shoes/YouTube)

Anyone who knows the city of Chandigarh is also aware of the infamous gedi(gehri) route. Gedi is a common term in Punjabi which refers to a leisurely stroll or journey on a vehicle – often on a bike with friends.

While eve-teasing is quite common on the streets of the Punjab capital, it made national headlines following the stalking and assault case involving the daughter of an IAS officer, Varnika Kundu. Now a short film by Hungry Shoes aims to highlight the sexual harassment that goes on in the city without any opposition.

The gedi route goes past various colleges and popular restaurants where people gather. However, over the years this route has turned into a space for men to harass women while claiming they’re just having ‘fun’. The video highlights the impact of these actions.

