Friday, June 29, 2018
Sanju
VIDEO: Internet’s favourite Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab is back and he is as hilarious as ever!

In his recent video, the loved TV reporter, Chand Nawab, is seen talking about Karachi’s paan letting the viewers know about its specialty. He continues with his unique style of presentation – his adorable ‘flaw’ of not getting his line right at one go, and Netizens are in love with him all over again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2018 4:58:28 pm
chand awab, chand nawab paan video, chand nawab new video, chand nawab karachi video, bajrangi bhaijaan, chand nawab funny videos, viral videos, funny videos, indian expresss Chand Nawab’s recent video on Karachi paan has taken over the Internet. (Source: Twitter)
If you are a Bollywood buff and a social media regular, then chances are you need no introduction to Chand Nawab. Yes, the famous reporter from Pakistan who inspired Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s popular role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan – is back. And how! Quite unsurprisingly, his recent video too has gone viral. This time, the loved TV reporter is seen talking about Karachi’s paan letting the viewers know about its specialty.

“Paan humari sakhafat hai,” he tells on camera and if the mere fact that he is back was not enough to people go bonkers about the clip, he continues with the unique style of presentation that turned him into Internet’s darling – his adorable ‘flaw’ of not getting his line right at one go. The footage shared by many on Twitter including Adnan Sami and Reham Khan shows Nawab struggling with his lines multiple times. In the hilarious climax of the clip, he made yet another attempt at saying the line but this time, let his paan do all the talking! Confused? Well, watch the video here:

In case you thought the Eid scene from the Hindi film played by Siddiqui was scripted, then you are wrong. Nawab indeed try to give P2C from the station and was interrupted many times – resulting into a hilarious clip that went viral and ultimately resulting it to be part of a Bollywood film.

Check out his famous clip here:

And the scene Siddiqui played in the film.

Share your thoughts about Nawab’s recent video in comments below.

