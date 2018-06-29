VIDEO: Internet’s favourite Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab is back and he is as hilarious as ever!

Chand Nawab’s recent video on Karachi paan has taken over the Internet. (Source: Twitter) Chand Nawab’s recent video on Karachi paan has taken over the Internet. (Source: Twitter)

If you are a Bollywood buff and a social media regular, then chances are you need no introduction to Chand Nawab. Yes, the famous reporter from Pakistan who inspired Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s popular role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan – is back. And how! Quite unsurprisingly, his recent video too has gone viral. This time, the loved TV reporter is seen talking about Karachi’s paan letting the viewers know about its specialty.

“Paan humari sakhafat hai,” he tells on camera and if the mere fact that he is back was not enough to people go bonkers about the clip, he continues with the unique style of presentation that turned him into Internet’s darling – his adorable ‘flaw’ of not getting his line right at one go. The footage shared by many on Twitter including Adnan Sami and Reham Khan shows Nawab struggling with his lines multiple times. In the hilarious climax of the clip, he made yet another attempt at saying the line but this time, let his paan do all the talking! Confused? Well, watch the video here:

Chand Nawab rocks yet again but this time not for ‘apno mein Eid manane’ pic.twitter.com/6mgBMrr5bT — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) June 28, 2018

In case you thought the Eid scene from the Hindi film played by Siddiqui was scripted, then you are wrong. Nawab indeed try to give P2C from the station and was interrupted many times – resulting into a hilarious clip that went viral and ultimately resulting it to be part of a Bollywood film.

Check out his famous clip here:

And the scene Siddiqui played in the film.

