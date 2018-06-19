‘Chai peelo…’ goes international; now this ‘videsi’ guy’s video goes viral

In case you found the ‘chai peelo, fraands’ video in itself absurd, some guys on social media have taken the madness a notch higher. (Source: The Frustrated Engineer/Facebook) In case you found the ‘chai peelo, fraands’ video in itself absurd, some guys on social media have taken the madness a notch higher. (Source: The Frustrated Engineer/Facebook)

In case the Internet in itself and your countless friends haven’t reminded you enough, then hey, remember the “chai peelo fraands” video that left the Internet shaken in the recent past? Well, in case you found the video in itself absurd, some guys on social media have taken the madness a notch higher by now getting a guy, seemingly a non-Indian, to now come up with his version of ‘chai peelo’. While the video is going viral, many seem to be disappointed that he did not say ‘garam hai’ like Somvati Mahawar, who is now a social media star with an Instagram page of her own, in the end. While we’d rather let you decide whether you like the video or not, here is our takeaway:

— If you want to be a star on social media star, we’d say, hang in there!

Watch the video here.

Whose take on ‘chai peelo’ did you like better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

