Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
‘Chai peelo…’ goes international; now this ‘videsi’ guy’s video goes viral

While the video is going viral, many seem to be disappointed that he did not say 'garam hai' like Somvati Mahawar, who is now a social media star with an Instagram page of her own, in the end.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 11:38:56 am
chai peelo, chai peelo video, funny indian videos, funny indian chai video, somvati mahawar, sambit patra mash up, funny indian woman chai video, funny indian woman, Indian express, Indian express news In case you found the ‘chai peelo, fraands’ video in itself absurd, some guys on social media have taken the madness a notch higher. (Source: The Frustrated Engineer/Facebook)

In case the Internet in itself and your countless friends haven’t reminded you enough, then hey, remember the “chai peelo fraands” video that left the Internet shaken in the recent past? Well, in case you found the video in itself absurd, some guys on social media have taken the madness a notch higher by now getting a guy, seemingly a non-Indian, to now come up with his version of ‘chai peelo’. While the video is going viral, many seem to be disappointed that he did not say ‘garam hai’ like Somvati Mahawar, who is now a social media star with an Instagram page of her own, in the end. While we’d rather let you decide whether you like the video or not, here is our takeaway:

— If you want to be a star on social media star, we’d say, hang in there!

ALSO READ | ‘Hello friends, Chai Pi Lo!’ This woman is now an Internet sensation, Netizens are wondering why

Watch the video here.

Whose take on ‘chai peelo’ did you like better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

