Thought making rumali roti was tough? Watch how this Pashtuni man makes chadar rotis!

Can you imagine tossing and twirling flour dough, not in the size of a handkerchief but as big as a shawl to attain a paper-thin consistency? Watch this video!

Cooked over a cylindrical tube on fire-pit, the roti is huge to feed an entire family.

The art of making any flatbread is not easy. Be it our daily staple phulkas or naan, it requires great skill and patience. And if you thought making a thin rumali roti was difficult and requires talent, watch how this Pashtuni man rolls chadar rotis, big enough to feed an entire family!

In a video doing the rounds online, a man is seen fanning the dough in the air to make a huge roti, also known as manda, and placing it not on an inverted kadhai to cook it but on a big cut cylindrical tube. Mostly made during social gathering like weddings, these rotis are popular among tribes residing near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Watch the video here:

And although the skilled man appears to do it all with much ease and elan, it stunned many people online and many even cracked a few jokes while reacting to the video.

