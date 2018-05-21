CCTV VIDEO: Thief wriggles into jewellery store through the narrow gap of the shutter

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
In Dongguan City, south China, a thief wriggled through the narrow gap of the shutter to enter a jewellery store. Although the alarm went off, the man relentlessly continued in his pursuit. He robbed several jewellery pieces.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 5:43:30 pm
funny robbery video, man wriggles inside a jewellwey store, man steals jewellery store, funny robbery video, indian express, indian express news Although the alarm went off once he wriggled inside the store, he continued in his relentless pursuit. (Source: CCTV+/Twitter)
While stealing by no means is justified, sometimes the methods employed to do it deserve some special mention owing to their creativity. And while several such videos are available on the Internet, a new video on similar lines will surprise you, owing to the innovative thinking and the effort involved in it. In Dongguan City, south China, a thief wriggled through the narrow gap of the shutter to enter a jewellery store.

Although the alarm went off, the man relentlessly continued in his pursuit. He robbed several jewellery pieces, and as if to leave a mark, he did not pull the shutters down while leaving. The store owner, Zeng was quoted saying that the thief targetted only the valuable pieces which included 40 gold bracelets, some necklaces, earrings and diamond rings. He apparently stole jewellery worth 340,000 yuan (approximately three and a half crores)

Watch the video here.

What did you think of this unique technique of stealing? Tell us in the comments’ below.

