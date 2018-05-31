CCTV VIDEO: SUV driver runs over woman after she throws rock at windshield

This insensitive video has left Netizens around the world shocked. (Source: Shanghaiist/ Facebook) This insensitive video has left Netizens around the world shocked. (Source: Shanghaiist/ Facebook)

In a shocking video from China, a pedestrian was seen being run over by an angry driver. The daunting footage shows the car driving too close to the woman and her friend, who were walking on the sidewalk. The CCTV footage shows a woman arguing with the driver behind the wheels of an SUV.

Soon, the woman can be seen getting angry, lifting a stone from the road side and hurling it at the SUV’s windshield. What happens next has left Netizens around the world shocked.

The angry driver hit the accelerator and crushed the woman within a fraction of second. Her friend could be seen in utter disbelief as she ran to stop the rowdy driver. According to a report by the Shanghaiist, the horrific footage was filmed on a street in Jiangsu’s Lianyungang city in China.

[Disclaimer: The video contains disturbing footage, viewer’s discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

Luckily, the passersby intervened quickly and managed to rescue the woman trapped under the vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and that in turn, saved her from any major injury.

