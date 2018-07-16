CCTV VIDEO: RPF constable saves passenger from slipping on train tracks; gets lauded online

With the help of another onlooker the cop was able to save the man. (Source: @RailSamachar/ Twitter) With the help of another onlooker the cop was able to save the man. (Source: @RailSamachar/ Twitter)

Accidents due to the gap between the train compartment and platform are quite common and often they are fatal. But thanks to an RPF constable’s prompt action, one man in Mumbai was saved from an accident as he kept trying to board a speeding train. The footage now going viral shows the passenger handing from the handrails of the door being dragged away a few meters at Panvel railway station. However, seeing the man in danger, the cop jumped into action without hesitation putting his own life at risk. The brave act was caught on CCTV camera installed at the station.

The small video shows the passenger struggling for a few minutes as the speed escalates, while another passerby tried to get hold of him. The constable, later identified as Vinod Shinde, plunged to save him.

Many on social media lauded the cop for his kind and brave gesture.

Earlier this year another jawan had risked his life to save a girl at another Mumbai station earning praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

