Thursday, June 14, 2018
CCTV VIDEO: Jawan saves girl from falling under train tracks; Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praises him

Identified as Sachin Pol, the Maharashtra Security Force jawan, jumped instantly as soon as he saw the child falling from the hands of her mother. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the video on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 5:48:20 pm
jawan saves child video, Piyush Goyal shares jawan video, Piyush Goyal viral video, jawan saves girl Piyush Goyal compliments, jawan saves girl child from train The incident came to light after a CCTV footage of the episode that took place at the Mahalaxmi railway station surfaced on social media. (Source: PiyushGoyal/Twitter)
There have been many accidents and mishaps that take place in and around railway stations. However, there have also been incidents where alert citizens have been able to save lives with their swift reaction. Earlier this year, an RPF soldier saved a woman who slipped while boarding a train.

Yet again, another soldier earned the tag of a hero after he saved the life of a young girl, who was about to slip under the train tracks. Identified as Sachin Pol, the Maharashtra Security Force Jawan jumped instantly as soon as the child falling from the hands of her mother.

The incident came to light after a CCTV footage of the episode that took place at Mahalaxmi railway station was put up on social media. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the 1.33-minute clip along with the caption,” Sachin Pol’s bravery & presence of mind saves a toddler from being run over by train at Mahalaxmi railway station, Mumbai. We all are proud of the Maharashtra Security Force Jawan for his exceptionally brave act.”

Watch the video here:

It took no time for the video to go viral, with many praising his vigilance and sharpness. The tweet had received over 6,000 retweets and 17,000 likes, at the time of writing. Here are some of the reactions on the video:

What is your opinion about this incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

