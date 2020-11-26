Leopard spotted taking a stroll in Ghaziabad locality, video goes viral

Residents have been asked to stay indoors till the time the leopard is caught by the forest department. (Source: @rinku10m/Twitter)

Residents of Raj Nagar locality in Ghaziabad were sent into a tizzy when a leopard was spotted roaming around in the locality. A video of the animal strolling around was caught on a CCTV camera and shared by user Abhishek Prasad. “A leopard has been spotted in Rajnagar, please do something while walking on the road without any fear,” read the caption of the 12-second clip.

A leopard has been spotted in Rajnagar, please do something while walking on the road without any fear 🚧🙏 @ghaziabadpolice #leopardinGhaziabad@dm_ghaziabad @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/qFnsgdjKU7 — ᴀʙʜɪꜱʜᴇᴋ ᴘʀᴀꜱᴀᴅ (@rinku10m) November 25, 2020

According to officials, the leopard first entered the generator room of the vice-chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). It was spotted by a sweeper when he went to start the device. The animal jumped on the sweeper, causing him to scream which in turn alerted other workers. The workers attacked the leopard with batons, following which it entered an institute campus, PTI reported.

The animal was also seen inside the residence of senior superintendent of police, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. To catch the animal, five teams of the forest department have been deployed. Moreover, residents have been asked to stay indoors till the time the leopard is caught by the forest department.

