Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Cats ‘recreate’ iconic scene from The Lion King, netizens can’t have enough of it

A Reddit video of two cats fighting on a shelf high up on the wall reminded people of the iconic moment in The Lion King between Mufasa and Scar in the movie.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 6:47:35 pm
cats recreate lion king scene, king musafa death scene, cats recreate lion king, lion king, lion king pets reactions, viral news, funny cat videos, indian expressThe uncanny resemblance left many laughing out online. (Pazluz/ Reddit, file pic)

There is no dearth of adorable animal content to brighten your day. And while some furry friends can be quite mischievous, others can get pretty creative with their antics. Now, a video of two felines playing on a high shelf is reminding people of an iconic scene from The Lion King.

The video shows one fluffy cat perched atop a shelf high up on the wall, while another is dangling from it. In a clear tussle for the throne, one emerges victorious while the second one falls down — reminding people of the Disney film.

Much like the duel between King Mufasa and his estranged brother Scar — the one sitting comfortably is seen swatting at the other’s paw, causing it to lose its balance and fall off from the ledge.

Take a look at the scene here:

“Cat plays out a scene from The Lion King,” a user posted on a Reddit subgroup, leaving netizens laughing out loud. For the uninitiated, the user referred to the scene from the superhit film, where Mufasa is dangling from a cliff, and Scar pushed him over the edge.

However, people hoped it did not have a tragic ending here. Comments poured in about the uncanny similarities, with one saying: “I’ve seen so many cats reenacting the scene, that now I’m convinced it was based on real life events.” Another joked, “I’m pretty sure that there was a National Geographic photo that served as an inspiration for the Lion King that looked like this.”

