Cat enjoying the ‘vibing cat’ video has the internet overjoyed

Cute and funny videos involving animals are internet’s absolute favourite content. And topping the list from last year is for sure the vibing cat video, which had inspired an array of memes on social media. Now, a video of a rat reacting to the viral clip is doing rounds on the internet and netizens can’t have enough of it.

The video which had ‘dancing’ or ‘vibing’ cat superimposed on a video of a Turkish street musician singing and playing a drum, left all delighted in 2020. Since then musician Bilal Göregen has come up with other performances, but this one remains his most popular.

Now, one cat owner decided to show Göregen’s video to her cat and, believe it or not, the feline too couldn’t stop popping its head to the peppy beats of ‘Ievan Polkka’ — a popular 1930 Finnish song.

Watch the video here:

The video amused all pet lovers online getting over 1 million views. Many also joined in the conversation sharing videos of their cats enjoying the clip and vibing along.

I’ll just be over here congratulating myself… pic.twitter.com/5mdpl8MBvj — Sara Dunderdale (@SaraDunderdale) March 14, 2021

This is getting meta pic.twitter.com/y4Rl58LyD8 — Robert Ford 🌹 (@srford) March 14, 2021

I could watch this forever and a day. ❤️ — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) March 14, 2021

That is too funny a cat keeping up with the beat 😂😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏 — paulette richardson (@paulette9000) March 14, 2021

It keeps getting better🤣 https://t.co/hiXQlPbTm4 — meg mellow (@megmellowww) March 16, 2021

The longer version of this video is really needed https://t.co/qKeAt4ZV7U — boim (@ibamibrahim) March 16, 2021

I love this video!

By the end of it, even I was headbanging 😄#goodmorning #tuesdayvibe https://t.co/ItxAzp6Gfi — @authorVivek (@AuthorVivekSea) March 16, 2021

you’re not allowed to have a bad day after watching this https://t.co/EZIDn7IkJC — ℓєєуα (@L_Cdat) March 15, 2021