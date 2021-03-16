scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Cat enjoying the ‘vibing cat’ video has the internet overjoyed

The Turkish street artiste became a social media sensation after a video of him performing ‘Ievan Polkka’ went viral. More than his performance, the fact that a cat was nodding its head to the beats won the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 9:18:20 pm
vibing cat, vibing cat viral video, Bilal Göregen videos, Bilal Göregen cat video, cats vibing to vibing cat clip, funny cat videos, indian expressThe video has inspired other cat owners too join the fun with their felines.

Cute and funny videos involving animals are internet’s absolute favourite content. And topping the list from last year is for sure the vibing cat video, which had inspired an array of memes on social media. Now, a video of a rat reacting to the viral clip is doing rounds on the internet and netizens can’t have enough of it.

The video which had ‘dancing’ or ‘vibing’ cat superimposed on a video of a Turkish street musician singing and playing a drum, left all delighted in 2020. Since then musician Bilal Göregen has come up with other performances, but this one remains his most popular.

Now, one cat owner decided to show Göregen’s video to her cat and, believe it or not, the feline too couldn’t stop popping its head to the peppy beats of ‘Ievan Polkka’ — a popular 1930 Finnish song.

Watch the video here:

The video amused all pet lovers online getting over 1 million views. Many also joined in the conversation sharing videos of their cats enjoying the clip and vibing along.

