Saturday, May 15, 2021
Cat survives 5-storey jump from a building under fire in Chicago, video stuns many online

The cat was later identified as a house pet called Hennessy. The fire department informed that it hasn't returned home after the escape and the owner is looking for it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2021 3:48:04 pm
cat jumps out of burning building, cat survives jump from fifth floor, chicago flying cat out of building, chicago fire dept flying cat video, indian expressPeople were amazed to see it jump from such great heights.

A feline’s daring escape from a house under fire reminded many of the myth of nine lives of a cat. In a video going viral, a black cat was seen jumping from the fifth-floor of a building and running away without a scratch!

The animal’s daring leap from the apartment was caught on camera by the Chicago Fire Department, who were recording the exterior of the building as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze inside. It was then when a cat appeared suddenly through billowing smoke from a broken window and took a plunge!

Even though in the video onlookers are heard screaming in fear as the cat fell, the feline seemed quite unbothered. Luckily, it missed the boundary wall and instead landed on all four paws on a patch of grass outside. It quickly bounced once and ran away while passersby gasped.

The department shared it on its social media platform from where it went viral.

“It flew. Then landed and went that way,” witness Kaniyah Sims told ABC 7. “Everyone was screaming and then we all were in shock because it landed and did not die.”

The Chicago Fire Department responded about 3 pm to the kitchen fire in the unit in the 6500 block of South Lowe Avenue, department spokesman Larry Langford told Chicago Tribune. Langford told the news outlet that the cat appeared to be calculating its jump before executing it, adding that he has never seen a cat jump from that height.

As the clip went viral across social media platforms, the first responders identified the feline and gave an update. Saying that the now-viral “flying” feline is a pet, named Hennessy, they said it hasn’t returned home. “His owner says he is a house cat that did not go out,” the agency tweeted adding that neighbours are now looking for the cat.

No injuries were reported after the fire, which was confined to one apartment, AP reported.

The video prompted an array of responses, with some cracking jokes while others were quite surprised.

