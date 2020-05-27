‘Portal or Narnia’: Netizens ask after cat disappears into priest’s robes during live sermon

People on the internet loved the interruption by Leo the cat and demanded more videos of him. (Source: Canterbury Cathedral/ Twitter) People on the internet loved the interruption by Leo the cat and demanded more videos of him. (Source: Canterbury Cathedral/ Twitter)

With places of worship shut down at several countries across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, religious institutions have taken the help of technology to reach out to the masses amid the lockdown. As churches take the online route to conduct Sunday prayers, recently a sermon being delivered by a British clergyman caught the attention of netizens when a cat photobombed the live video.

As the Dean of Canterbury was delivering his sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral, a cat, named Leo, went straight inside the cassock of the priest.

Sharing the hilarious moment on Twitter, the Canterbury Cathedral wrote, “Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again!” The video went viral across social media sites and people requested the church to post more cat videos.

Watch the video here:

Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week? #Caturday pic.twitter.com/xZXDsAQxWW — Canterbury Cathedral (@No1Cathedral) May 23, 2020

People on social media commented how calmly the priest handled the situation, with many commenting that it must have happened before numerous times. While some called it a time “portal” and compared it a gateway to “Narnia”, others couldn’t stop commenting how they were in love with the cat for stealing the show.

This just made my day 😹 https://t.co/SFeCTwSJA4 — Gemma Hurst ☕ (@eyethemagpie) May 27, 2020

Lots of clergy have been doing a brilliant job delivering services online, but they sometimes don’t go to plan or find themselves upstaged https://t.co/dTMrktcmk4 — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) May 26, 2020

What I love is, if you keep watching this on a loop, it looks like a parade of cats somehow all fitting under the cassock like it’s a reverse clown car. https://t.co/9OqiHv0Ldv — Margaret P Houston (@HoustonMargaret) May 26, 2020

Cats have the ability to move between realms, using clerics as a gateway. https://t.co/Vsvgb8IzUk — Alice Nuttall (@Ally_Nuttall) May 26, 2020

Latest Headlines: Representative of the Magisterium devours his own dæmon. https://t.co/geiYOpNfS0 — Gareth P Jones #DragonDetective (@jonesgarethp) May 26, 2020

this just brilliant timing – is it a portal into another world?! #CatsOfTwitter #cathedralcats https://t.co/oCfxRsB6FG — Dr Dee (@DeeClayton) May 25, 2020

And the Lord speaketh unto us: ‘Behold! I shall create a portal, a window in time, and only the truly worthy shall pass through.’ https://t.co/lg5EcFZtui — Scott Pack (@meandmybigmouth) May 24, 2020

Absolutely hilarious. He didn’t dawdle either, must be a common thing, to curl up under the cassock. Good Leo. — Where r the missing children of deported parents? (@MonkyChi83) May 26, 2020

He thought it was the confession booth. 😂 — I Ain’t F*Ckin Crazy (@TajaEthereal) May 23, 2020

The cat thought it was Curtain to a doorway 🤣 — Idazaa (@Idazaa2) May 24, 2020

I bet the cat ended up in Narnia. — Patti (@PattiAnnGibson1) May 24, 2020

I’m very disappointed that #CatUpTheCassock doesn’t appear to be in use already! — Hannah Valerie (@eckerusla) May 23, 2020

This is not the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic that a cat has left people in splits in gloomy times. Earlier this month, two cats upstaged a journalist’s live interview when they were seen fighting in the background.

Earlier in March, another priest in Italy went viral after he was seen with funky and trendy filters during his service while live-streaming the session with followers of the church.

