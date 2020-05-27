Follow Us:
‘Portal or Narnia’: Netizens ask after cat disappears into priest’s robes during live sermon

People on social media commented how calmly the priest handled the situation, with many commenting that it must have happened before numerous times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2020 8:18:58 pm
Canterbury Cathedral, cat interrupts priest sermon, cat photobomb priest sermon livestreaming, cat walks into priest cassock, funny cat videos, viral news, indian express People on the internet loved the interruption by Leo the cat and demanded more videos of him. (Source: Canterbury Cathedral/ Twitter)

With places of worship shut down at several countries across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, religious institutions have taken the help of technology to reach out to the masses amid the lockdown. As churches take the online route to conduct Sunday prayers, recently a sermon being delivered by a British clergyman caught the attention of netizens when a cat photobombed the live video.

As the Dean of Canterbury was delivering his sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral, a cat, named Leo, went straight inside the cassock of the priest.

Sharing the hilarious moment on Twitter, the Canterbury Cathedral wrote, “Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again!” The video went viral across social media sites and people requested the church to post more cat videos.

Watch the video here:

People on social media commented how calmly the priest handled the situation, with many commenting that it must have happened before numerous times. While some called it a time “portal” and compared it a gateway to “Narnia”, others couldn’t stop commenting how they were in love with the cat for stealing the show.

This is not the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic that a cat has left people in splits in gloomy times. Earlier this month, two cats upstaged a journalist’s live interview when they were seen fighting in the background.

Earlier in March, another priest in Italy went viral after he was seen with funky and trendy filters during his service while live-streaming the session with followers of the church.

