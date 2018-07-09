VIDEO: Cat steals the show as it ‘interrupts’ political analyst’s TV interview

The ginger cat’s adorable interruption has left everyone laughing on Twitterverse. (Source: @rudybouma/ Twitter) The ginger cat’s adorable interruption has left everyone laughing on Twitterverse. (Source: @rudybouma/ Twitter)

Do you remember the BBC video which showed a girl interrupting her father’s interview? Well, a similar incident happened recently when a professor and political analyst was giving a TV interview when a munchkin intervened — not a kid, but a cat! Yes, the adorable feline first jumped on the professor’s shoulder. And before you knew it, it smartly secured its position on his head looking around what looks like a study room!

Political scientist Dr Jerzy Targalski was busy analysing the political situation in Poland, amid a government crackdown on the country’s independent supreme court. But amid all such crucial political talks, his pet, Lisio, stole the show. The best part, the ginger cat nonchalantly moved to his head but the man remained unfazed!

The footage was shared by journalist Rudy Bouma who like others was impressed by how unruffled the political scientist was.

Watch the video here:

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

The video is going viral with over 2.3 lakh views and most Twitterati were left in splits. Many other cat owners shared their photos and said they could totally relate to this.

I like how the tail is a problem but clawing his suit and licking his face is not. 😂😂😂😂 — Stephanie 💎 (@truegirl81) July 9, 2018

I’m in tears of laughter and joy- love how he holds the cat’s tail to one side like it’s a curtain blocking his view! 😂😂😂 — aisha ali-khan (@aak1880) July 8, 2018

Why is no one seeing the other cat entering the room in the first 10 seconds of the video.!? This man is a 😸 guy — Regina Reyler (@ReggieReyler) July 8, 2018

Love it – thank you! Prof. Targalski & moggy are great🤣 — Fiona Tinker (@FeeTinker) July 8, 2018

It would appear @Robert_E_Kelly has a challenger…. — (((Ant Miller))) (@meeware) July 8, 2018

He’s great. I didn’t hear a word because I was focused on his wonderful cat. Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/MY6WCYeRYL — Ljs Mccully (@LjsMccully) July 9, 2018

That’s hilarious. I can’t believe he didn’t even miss a beat! — Leigh Ann (@SingerChick6) July 8, 2018

Omg, this man is a legend! I would never be able to withstand such cute! — Abby Wheeler (@AWheelerRomance) July 9, 2018

#THIS IS HILARIOUS! I HAVE A CAT JUST LIKE THAT, DOES THE SAME THING, SO IS THE NAME GINGER? LOL — RunningBrook0 (@RunningBrook16) July 9, 2018

Purrfeect interview…(I just couldn’t help myself, his composure is everything.)💙😻 — Zola ‘Proud Cunt’ Clyde (@ZolaClyde1) July 9, 2018

😃😄😁😆😂🤣

Priorities are priorities 😊

Academia 🤓 👉 00

Cat 🐈👉 💯 ✅

Take 🐈 along to all lectures next semester.

Student enrollment will increase dramatically😱 — S. Chatto (@SChatto3) July 8, 2018

