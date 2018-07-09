Follow Us:
VIDEO: Cat steals the show as it ‘interrupts’ political analyst’s TV interview

Political scientist Dr Jerzy Targalski was busy analysing the political situation in Poland when amid all such crucial political talks his pet, Lisio decided to steal the show. The ginger cat nonchalantly moves to his head and the man keeps going unfazed!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 1:03:26 pm
cat interuups tv interview, cat jumps on man tv interview, tv bloppers, funny video, funny tv interruption, viral videos, cat video, cute animal videos, indian express The ginger cat’s adorable interruption has left everyone laughing on Twitterverse. (Source: @rudybouma/ Twitter)
Do you remember the BBC video which showed a girl interrupting her father’s interview? Well, a similar incident happened recently when a professor and political analyst was giving a TV interview when a munchkin intervened — not a kid, but a cat! Yes, the adorable feline first jumped on the professor’s shoulder. And before you knew it, it smartly secured its position on his head looking around what looks like a study room!

Political scientist Dr Jerzy Targalski was busy analysing the political situation in Poland, amid a government crackdown on the country’s independent supreme court. But amid all such crucial political talks, his pet, Lisio, stole the show. The best part, the ginger cat nonchalantly moved to his head but the man remained unfazed!

The footage was shared by journalist Rudy Bouma who like others was impressed by how unruffled the political scientist was.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral with over 2.3 lakh views and most Twitterati were left in splits. Many other cat owners shared their photos and said they could totally relate to this.

