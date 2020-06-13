Watch: This cat and dog’s unusual friendship is winning hearts online

Dog Kyle and Cat Kiwi are melting hearts online. (Source: n_dogbike/ Twitter) Dog Kyle and Cat Kiwi are melting hearts online. (Source: n_dogbike/ Twitter)

A dog and a kitten’s unusual friendship is winning hearts on the internet. In the video that has now gone viral, Australian Shepherd Kyle and Kiwi, an American Curl kitten, can be seen playing and cuddling on the floor.

Watch the video here:

The video opens with one-month-old Kiwi curling up against Kyle on the floor. As Kyle moves away, the feline manages to crawl back into the snug arms of the dog.

Longer version to the snippet is also available on the YouTube channel dedicated to the duo, ‘Dog Kyle and Cat Kiwi’.

Several other videos of the duo are also extremely popular. The channel, which was started a week ago, has so far over 4 lakh subscribers.

