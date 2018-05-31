Casting director Tess Joseph’s poem on why her baba never called her has gone viral

Tess Joseph, a popular casting-director for Hollywood studios in India, recently took to stage, to narrate her ‘#CallHome’ story, which is quite different from that of many of us. (Source: Kommune India/YouTube) Tess Joseph, a popular casting-director for Hollywood studios in India, recently took to stage, to narrate her ‘#CallHome’ story, which is quite different from that of many of us. (Source: Kommune India/YouTube)

One of the most common things many ‘independent adults’ living away from their folks find being constantly reminded of is to ‘call home’. Our parents, who would start panicking at the drop of a hat, would often pace restlessly near the landlines or their mobile phones waiting for our calls. On our end, calling home becomes a ritual that we try with all our might to stick to and still find ourselves failing a lot of times. Tess Joseph, a popular casting-director for Hollywood studios in India, recently took to stage, to narrate her ‘#CallHome’ story, which is quite different from that of many of us. While she would tell her parents that if she doesn’t call, it means she is okay, they would tell her to not call unless there is something really urgent. Oh, and her baba would never call her. Even after he was diagnosed with focal epilepsy at the age of 63 and Joseph bought him a phone and assured him that everything is going to get better, one thing did not change — “My baba has never called me and I think it’s nice.”

Watch the video here.

