Rush hour traffic comes to halt for ducks crossing road; heartwarming video goes viral

On weekdays, almost everyone is in a rush to reach office on time. It’s quite understandable why nobody like to get caught in a traffic snag. But people in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday didn’t mind waiting for a flock of ducks to cross the busy road early morning. Believe it or not but people across three lanes stopped their vehicles to make sure the ducks safely made it to the other side.

In a video shared by the Aukland Transport’s real-time notifier on Twitter, the handle informed that people took some extra time in their daily commute on the Northern Mwy as a mamma duck was crossing the road with her ducklings near Tristram Avenue. Once they cross the road, the police turned up to safely escort them, the post added.

Watch the video here:

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND – 7:45AM

Please allow a little extra time citybound on the Northern Mwy this morning with minor delays due to ducks crossing near Tristram Ave. NZ Police are now escorting all to safety. ^TP #becauseitsfriday #nocrashescaused pic.twitter.com/c38jB6lhV5 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 23, 2018

The sweet video left people delighted and many lauded the drivers for stopping the vehicles.

Extremely good that three lanes of traffic stopped for the ducks, and all three waited until they made it across 🙏🙏 https://t.co/bsFrS6qGUc — Srinivas Rangaraj⚓ (@srinivas88) August 25, 2018

For the luva GOD! I couldn’t breathe until the vid stopped! Hope Mama and babies are ok now! https://t.co/cMZrEwr4Ke — #TrumpIsGuiltyAsFuck (@MADAMPrezToYou) August 25, 2018

Humanity still alive somewhere in this world! https://t.co/DkSLEZiOmN — Ravi Mehta (@lovechinu24) August 25, 2018

good on you Auckland drivers – no ducks harmed in the making of this — Bronwyn Muir (@MuirBron) August 24, 2018

Well in India 4 out of 5 times they would have been run over . Heartwarming to see the drivers stop for the beautiful creatures !! To cross on a busy highways! That’s real development I guess !! — sunil s (@sunil244) August 25, 2018

This is so cool, worth the traffic holdup. — Barry Smalley (@barrysma) August 24, 2018

Bravo it’s our responsibility to make sure they survive across the street … we built the streets so it’s on us 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Ahmed_1980 (@Nafarat100100) August 25, 2018

