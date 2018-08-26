Rush hour traffic comes to halt for ducks crossing road; heartwarming video goes viral

Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2018 12:30:55 pm
duck cross highway, cars stop for ducks, auckland drivers stop for ducks, drivers stop for animals, viral video, cute videos, animal videos, indian express Twitterati were delighted to see how drivers in all three lanes stopped to let the ducks cross the road. (Source: @NZTAAkl/ Twitter)
On weekdays, almost everyone is in a rush to reach office on time. It’s quite understandable why nobody like to get caught in a traffic snag. But people in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday didn’t mind waiting for a flock of ducks to cross the busy road early morning. Believe it or not but people across three lanes stopped their vehicles to make sure the ducks safely made it to the other side.

In a video shared by the Aukland Transport’s real-time notifier on Twitter, the handle informed that people took some extra time in their daily commute on the Northern Mwy as a mamma duck was crossing the road with her ducklings near Tristram Avenue. Once they cross the road, the police turned up to safely escort them, the post added.

Watch the video here:

The sweet video left people delighted and many lauded the drivers for stopping the vehicles.

