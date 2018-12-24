Car jumps 20 feet high and crashes into tunnel, driver survives

A car driver in Eupore survived a horrific crash after he fell asleep at the wheel. According to Daily Mail, the car jumped 20 feet high after mounting a ramp, smashed into a tunnel, and turned turtle after its 44-year-old driver suffered a ‘microsleep’. A video of the incident, which was caught on camera, showed the horrific moment when the crash happened.

Advertising

According to The Telegraph, the driver did not sustain any serious injuries and passed a breathalyzer test. The video of the incident, which took place at the Börik tunnel near Poprad in north-eastern Slovakia, shows the car going off the road before hitting a barrier.

Watch the video here:

The Slovak Police later shared pictures of the completely damaged car, with its crushed windscreen and bent wheels.