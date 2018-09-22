This spoof video of Captain Marvel with Allah ke Bande song is spot on

This Hindi version of the Captain Marvel trailer is being loved by many online. This Hindi version of the Captain Marvel trailer is being loved by many online.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is one of the most awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the superhero film is set to hit the theatre next year, the excitement around the movie is only escalating. And as Marvel Studio dropped the trailer, it has been blowing people’s mind. Now, some desi fan put a Kailash Kher’s song on the video and it’s brilliant.

Yes, the spoof video with his famous song ‘Allah ke Bande’ from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai over the trailer is in perfect sync and it doesn’t seem out-of-place at all. Remember the time when Marvel India, placed Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Jhoom jhoom jhoom baba’ on Guardians of the Galaxy trailer and it was better than the original? Well, this fan-made version is at par.

Watch the video here:

Tell us your thoughts about the spoof video in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd