Can you find the insects hidden in this puzzle video?

July 29, 2021 9:30:23 pm
Puzzles often intrigue netizens and when a USA-based zoo shared a video asking its followers to find hidden insects, they happily jumped in.
“Can you find the hidden insects?” read the caption of the post on the official Instagram page of Bronx Zoo. The post further asked netizens to join them at ‘Eric Carle’s World of Wildlife’ and spot various puppets, performances and activities they will discover at the zoo.
In the short clip, the insect, which is perfectly camouflaged in the image, needs to be spotted in less than seven seconds, before the hiding spot is revealed. The clip also shares brief information about the insect. How many can you find?
Watch the video here:
Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 4,000 views, with many trying to spot the hidden insects.
