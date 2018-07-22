VIDEO: Camel gulps down can of beer with ease, leaves Netizens amused

Not satisfied with one sip, the humped animal is seen gulping down the whole can. (Source: @lilstonerdiva, @browncardigan/ Instagram) Not satisfied with one sip, the humped animal is seen gulping down the whole can. (Source: @lilstonerdiva, @browncardigan/ Instagram)

There is nothing like spending a weekend with friends and having a party with a few drinks. However, in a bizarre incident in Australia’s New South Wales, a man who was enjoying a can of beer had an unusual guest wanting to take a sip from it — a camel. In a video posted on Instagram, the camel is seen smartly walking up to the man demanding a swig from his drink. As the man obliges, the hump-backed animal quickly grabs the green can of the Victorian Bitter and begins gulping it down. However, half of it got spilt on the ground. Nevertheless, the camel seemed to enjoy the drink, licking his mouth and leaving the man in splits.

According to the person, who posted the footage, it was shot at Cobar, New South Wales, Australia. The video has left users on the social media platform quite amused and many can’t stop wondering if the camel is used to having beers.

