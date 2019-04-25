Toggle Menu
Hair ‘raising’ talk: Caller’s remark to Pakistani anchor has netizens in splits

When the anchor enquired how much hair is left on his head, perturbed by the sensitive question, the caller retorted, "Abhi sir jo aap ki condition hai, wohi meri condition hai (Sir, now my condition is same as yours)".

The video of the show is going viral leaving Netizens laughing out loud.

Doing live shows on television is never easy. Recently, during a morning show on Pakistan’s Hum News channel, a caller’s reply on hair loss stumped the anchor. A short clip of the show titled, Subah Sey Aage, has now gone viral.

During one of the episodes of the show, the anchor was discussing the reasons for hair loss and how it has become a common problem. A caller, who identified himself as Humayun from Karachi, was telling the anchor as to how he lost a lot of hair at 23 years. In the clip, anchor Ovais Manglawala was heard asking, “Toh abhi kinte baal bache honge apke sar par (So, now how much hair is left on your head?)”

The caller retorted, “Abhi sir jo aap ki condition hai, wohi meri condition hai (Sir, now my condition is same as yours)”. Manglawala, however, made an impressive comeback. Highlighting a study, he asked the user to “Chill and Relax” and said how men with less hair were still “beautiful”.

Soon, an edited version of the segment with Bollywood songs went viral. Sharing a full version of the video, he thanked the person who added a thug life effect on him.

The video left all in splits and many lauded the anchor for the way he handled the situation. The caller who was on the line too commented on the video and said he was sorry for his answer but it was nonetheless funny.

