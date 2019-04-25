Hair ‘raising’ talk: Caller’s remark to Pakistani anchor has netizens in splits

Doing live shows on television is never easy. Recently, during a morning show on Pakistan’s Hum News channel, a caller’s reply on hair loss stumped the anchor. A short clip of the show titled, Subah Sey Aage, has now gone viral.

Advertising

During one of the episodes of the show, the anchor was discussing the reasons for hair loss and how it has become a common problem. A caller, who identified himself as Humayun from Karachi, was telling the anchor as to how he lost a lot of hair at 23 years. In the clip, anchor Ovais Manglawala was heard asking, “Toh abhi kinte baal bache honge apke sar par (So, now how much hair is left on your head?)”

The caller retorted, “Abhi sir jo aap ki condition hai, wohi meri condition hai (Sir, now my condition is same as yours)”. Manglawala, however, made an impressive comeback. Highlighting a study, he asked the user to “Chill and Relax” and said how men with less hair were still “beautiful”.

If you are having a bad day… pic.twitter.com/zslNHFtFpY — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) April 24, 2019

Soon, an edited version of the segment with Bollywood songs went viral. Sharing a full version of the video, he thanked the person who added a thug life effect on him.

A big thank you to the person who made this :) pic.twitter.com/QZX6zS5NFY — Ovais Mangalwala (@ovaismangalwala) April 24, 2019

The video left all in splits and many lauded the anchor for the way he handled the situation. The caller who was on the line too commented on the video and said he was sorry for his answer but it was nonetheless funny.

@ovaismangalwala sir i really apologised for the answer which give you in a live show it was unintentionally but it was funny too 😂😂 — Muhammad Humayun (@Humayoon1991) April 25, 2019

Kuch na ho payega! Lajawab tha ye statement. https://t.co/6tEb0LaDpF — Finding Myself (@manu_turlapati) April 25, 2019

Mera te has has bura haal hogya 😂😂😂 @lubnaaarzoo https://t.co/qzIwsjJB6d — Deeba Mirza (@deebaaliahmad) April 25, 2019

Once I had bad cough, and was taking pt history.

Asked her how is her cough, is it dry? Does she get phlegm?

And I started coughing

She told me that her cough is exactly like mine!

😭😭😭 https://t.co/y3V03YNjDn — Chowkidar Chimaera (@dopamine_surge) April 25, 2019

Haha fantastic counter 👌 — Barrister Hasnain Mirza, MPA (@barhasnainmirza) April 25, 2019

Your presence of Mind is Awesome.That was a brilliant comeback. — Iftikhar Hussain (@Iftikhar_H17) April 24, 2019

Caller got No Chills😛😛😂😂😂😂😃😄😀😆😅 — Unjoo (@Unjoo5) April 25, 2019

Caller rocked

Host shocked 😝😝 — ShEhZaD (@Shehzad_Genius) April 25, 2019

this video has more plot twists than fight club

😂 — Hassan Ali (@hasanali51) April 25, 2019

This not comeback isko khty cover krna bestie. 😂 — Rao Ahmad Raza (@raoahmad576) April 25, 2019