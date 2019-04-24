Business tycoon Richard Branson’s ‘close call’ with falling banner at Florida event goes viral

English businessman Richard Branson escaped narrowly after a banner and a metal bar fell on him during a function in the United States. “Had a close call with a falling banner and a metal bar at the @VirginMiaCntrl unveiling,” tweeted Branson as he shared a video of the incident.

In the viral clip, Branson, who was unveiling the Virgin Miami central Station in Miami, Florida, can be seen talking to the people around him while holding the strings supporting the banner. However, as he releases the strings, the banner comes crashing down, narrowly missing Branson.

Watch the video here:

Had a close call with a falling banner and a metal bar at the @VirginMiaCntrl unveiling… https://t.co/bPMHZ3rJZV pic.twitter.com/SQGJExTKPJ — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 23, 2019

The video, which went viral after it was shared online, triggered many reactions, with many calling Branson “lucky”. “OMG that was a close call!! Glad you didn’t get hurt,” tweeted a follower.