Toggle Menu
Business tycoon Richard Branson’s ‘close call’ with falling banner at Florida event goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/business-tycoon-richard-branson-has-a-close-call-5692351/

Business tycoon Richard Branson’s ‘close call’ with falling banner at Florida event goes viral

In the viral clip, Branson, who was unveiling the Virgin Miami central Station in Miami, Florida, can be seen talking to the people around him while holding the strings supporting the banner.

Richard Branson, Richard Branson wealth, Richard Branson viral video, Richard Branson saved, banner falls Richard Branson
“OMG that was a close call!! Glad you didn’t get hurt,” tweeted a follower.

English businessman Richard Branson escaped narrowly after a banner and a metal bar fell on him during a function in the United States. “Had a close call with a falling banner and a metal bar at the @VirginMiaCntrl unveiling,” tweeted Branson as he shared a video of the incident.

ALSO READ | Watch: Rooftop pool breaks and spills during earthquake in Philippines

In the viral clip, Branson, who was unveiling the Virgin Miami central Station in Miami, Florida, can be seen talking to the people around him while holding the strings supporting the banner. However, as he releases the strings, the banner comes crashing down, narrowly missing Branson.

Watch the video here:

The video, which went viral after it was shared online, triggered many reactions, with many calling Branson “lucky”. “OMG that was a close call!! Glad you didn’t get hurt,” tweeted a follower.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Rooftop pool breaks and spills during earthquake in Philippines
2 Video: Netizens can't stop gushing over Mumbai couple's version of 'Kothe Te Aa'
3 A photo from Kerala that shows friendships can exist across party lines is going viral