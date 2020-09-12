This rendition of ‘bumbro bumbro’ song impresses many online including Preity Zinta

The cover for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film song is winning hearts online.

A new version of the popular song bumbro bumbro from the film Mission Kashmir has impressed actor Preiti Zinta – who featured in the hit number – and people on social media.

Mumbai-based percussionist Harsh Parmar (@HarshParmar_hp) shared the video which shows him and his fellow artistes performing the song from the 2000 film starring Zinta, Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt. While a female singer is seen crooning the Sunidhi Chauhan’s lines, two others join her playing the guitars.

“Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir,” he wrote on the mirco-blogging site tagging the film’s actors and music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Along with many Bollywood buffs, who claimed the song made them “nostalgic”, the soulful rendition of the song impressed Zinta. “This is so beautiful. Love it,” Zinta wrote in comments. The artiste too was touched by the actor’s remarks.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

