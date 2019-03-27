Bulgarian boxer faces flak after kissing woman reporter in post-match interview

A Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev, is facing flak online after he kissed a female reporter on-air during a post-match interview. Pulev, who knocked out Bogdan Dinu during a bout in California over the weekend, was so “elated” after his victory that he ended the interview with Jennifer Ravalo by kissing her.

The 38-year-old boxer’s actions left the reporter surprised while many online fumed about it. Pulev had been interviewed by Ravalo, a Vegas Sports Daily reporter who is popularly known as Jenny SuShe, after the bout where she asked him how he managed to stay “so calm” during the duel.

At the end of the interview, Ravalo asked Pulev if he deserves a shot at Britain’s former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. The boxer responded with a firm “Yes”, before forcibly kissing Ravalo on the lips and walking off.

Watch the video here:

Ravalo was later asked about the incident on Twitter, and said it was “embarrassing” and “strange”.

Iil embarrassing. Strange — SuShe Art (@SuSheArt) March 25, 2019

Pulev defended his actions saying, “Jenny, is actually a friend of mine.” He said that the reporter later joined him in a post-match celebration and the duo laughed and thanked each other. “There really is nothing more to this,” he said, with no apology for his actions.

For the most commented kiss in the world! pic.twitter.com/T1Ktlprff4 — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) March 26, 2019

However, Vegas Sports Daily called Sushe the “victim of an unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited forceful kiss.”

The news outlet said in a statement said, “What happened to Ms. Sushe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage. We want to make it clear that women should feel safe and comfortable to exercise the duties of their job, free of abuse, advances, harassment, etc in the workplace.”

Female reporters harassed by athletes and passersby isn’t new, and has taken place in the past during international events like the FIFA World Cup and Olympics as well.

The incident kicked off a heated debate about the harassment of women on-air.

I would’ve punched him dead in the mouth. https://t.co/zo0Gw7Nhku — Heather Heat Hardy (@HeatherHardyBox) March 25, 2019

I’m sorry this happened to you. To me it seemed he was flustered by not understanding your questions – his English is clearly limited- and that he made a quick move to end the interview and distract. A poor choice of how to do that. — Melissa Krawczyk (@moolecular) March 26, 2019

#KubratPulev forcibly kissing #JenniferRavalo is sexual assault. Don’t play it down by terming it “embarrassing” or “awkward”. When u use these kinds of words, u trivialize n normalize this kind of disgusting n unlawful behavior. Call it for what it is! Horrifying n repugnant. — Binod Dhakal (@BinodDhakal75) March 26, 2019

Yes she looks like she hated it look at the fear in her eyes 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uNk8D0X7zN — Simeon Coyne🇮🇪🤘🏻 (@JuveMetal32) March 26, 2019

Even if he’s your friend (he claims) if you didn’t want it, felt bad and want to sue him, don’t feel bad for looking for justice. I say it bc it may be difficult to deal with a friend like this, but if he does this stuff on tv, imagine it behind cameras, someone has to stop him. — Monica RinconRamirez (@MoniRincon) March 26, 2019

“Boxer kisses female reporter on lips during interview”. NO. Boxer SEXUALLY ABUSES female reporter during interview. Period. #EverydaySexism https://t.co/HpFkhpFKcA — Paula Martí Lozano (@paulamartilz) March 25, 2019

This is unacceptable on all sides!!! I’m pretty sure you would have seen the reaction in my face if this were to happen to me! Or I’d end up cussin all over the interview! Smdh. NEVER OK!!! #KubratPulev #aggressive #abuse #womeninmedia #media #jennysushe #vegassportsdaily https://t.co/wmQkswSvuf — Melissa (@seattle4_life) March 25, 2019