This epic video of BTS dancing to ‘Chunari Chunari’ has fans hooked

K-pop band BTS has made a name not just in South Korea but is famous globally also. Now, some desi fans of the musical group decided to impose a Bollywood song over one of their dance practice video — and the result is hit online. In the video, the group is seen dancing to ‘Chunari Chunari’.

Made by the creators at ‘Film For Fare’, the video has desi fans reminiscing the hit 90s song from movie Biwi No 1, featuring Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan. While some netizens said they missed the ‘red dupatta’ on the popstars, the epic editing and perfectly matching steps left all impressed.

Watch the video here:

After becoming a hit on Instagram, the video reached Twitter, where fans started to tag BTS members, wondering how they would feel seeing the video. Many K-pop fans were thrilled to see the fusion and were amazed how perfectly the choreography was in sync with the Bollywood number.

Here’s how desi fans reacted to the spoof video:

Lost count of the loop.

In case you enjoyed this BTS-Bollywood fusion, there are more such videos on the creators’ Instagram page.

