‘Best cover’: Someone made a cat version of BTS song ‘Butter’, and fans can’t keep calm

Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has been smashing records after records with their latest single ‘Butter’. Now, as fans around the world celebrate the summer hit dominating the Billboard Hot 100 charts for two weeks in a row, a cute spoof of the song featuring cats is melting hearts online.

Recreating scene-by-scene the first part from the original video, the only difference in the feline version is that it features five cats, while the world famous K-pop group has seven members. From Jungkook kissing his hand to V sucking onto his lollipop, the details with which the mugshot sequence has been recreated have left Army — as BTS’ fandom is known — impressed online.

The adorable parody video, juxtaposed against the original, has taken the internet by storm.

Best thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/QzSoAhsvYY — Nicolle⁷ (@EgosShadow7) June 5, 2021

Although the juxtaposed version went viral, the original spoof version shared on YouTube is sans the Korean stars of the band — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Shared by SuriNoel on YouTube, the cover video features four-legged stars Raon, Soul, Noel, Iz and Suri. Grooving to the band’s second English song, many opined the animals too seem to be BTS fans.

The video reminded many BTS fans about the group’s rapper Suga, aka Min Yoongi, who is often likened with cats for his demeanour.

NOOOO THIS IS SO CUTE BYE https://t.co/AtUQoiIxHu — armie⁷🧈 ia school (@RETR0KSJ) June 8, 2021

THIS IS AMAZING I LOVE IT SO MUCH https://t.co/UWJwyRhkdF — tan🌈 (@tan_mots7) June 7, 2021

IT’S THEM 😭💜 THEIR YOUTUBE CHANNEL IS SURINOEL ~ SURI IS THE MOTHER, NOEL IS THE FATHER ~ THEIR THREE CHILDREN ARE RAON, THE ELDEST DAUGHTER, IZ IS THE MIDDLE AND SOUL IS THE YOUNGEST 😭💕😂 A FAMILY OF SCOTTISH STRAIGHT & SCOTTISH FOLD 💜💜 PLS THEY’RE ADORABLE T^T https://t.co/Qv8hLfR0iv — aya⁷ 🎫 (@yourlove_aya) June 7, 2021

OMG THIS IS ART https://t.co/E4cOZh3m8D — ori ⁷ (@choxjkoo) June 7, 2021

this is so cuteee 🥺 love cats and bangtan!🥰 — sairi⁷ ; chifuyu’s gf (real) | toman (@casayuui) June 6, 2021

NOOO NOOO NO THE LOLLIPOP PART IM GONN CRY🥺🥺😭 — Moonflower⁷ (@BTStinytans) June 5, 2021

OMG!! I didn’t expect this 😂 clearly made my day much more better💜 — Andreea (@Andrrioana) June 6, 2021

Suga : omg, my gang did this wow😏🤧 pic.twitter.com/nVioitDzJ5 — BTSMeme 😂 (@BTSMeMe07) June 5, 2021

Plot twist: yoongi was missing his Friends so he edited this. pic.twitter.com/omuHFnKX8L — JEON JUNGKOOK~🇮🇳 (@JEONJUN00917690) June 6, 2021

that’s so cute (and creative) 🥺😭💜 hope the boys see this 😂 — macky⁷ (@mackimtaejin) June 6, 2021

The BEST COVER EVER MADE — shri⁷🌙 (@seokjinshri) June 6, 2021

With Butter, “Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970,” according to Billboard. The success of ‘Butter’ follows ‘Dynamite’, ‘Life Goes On’ and a remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’, all three tracks that earned the No 1 spot on Hot 100. “BTS is the first group with a trio of No. 1 entrances; no other group has more than one,” Billboard had said last week.

As ‘Butter’ continued to stay at the top position for the second week, Billboard added: “Of the 54 songs in history to debut at No. 1 on the #Hot100, @BTS_twt’s “Butter” is the 23rd to return to No. 1 in its second week.”