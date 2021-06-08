scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

‘Best cover’: Someone made a cat version of BTS song ‘Butter’, and fans can’t keep calm

Shared by SuriNoel on YouTube, the cover video features four-legged stars Raon, Soul, Noel, Iz and Suri. Take a look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 10:31:26 pm
bts butter, bts butter music video, butter cat version, bts butter cat spoof, bts butter hit 100, butter chart records, bts butter records, viral news, indian expressThe adorable spoof featuring a group of cats is melting hearts online.

Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has been smashing records after records with their latest single ‘Butter’. Now, as fans around the world celebrate the summer hit dominating the Billboard Hot 100 charts for two weeks in a row, a cute spoof of the song featuring cats is melting hearts online.

Recreating scene-by-scene the first part from the original video, the only difference in the feline version is that it features five cats, while the world famous K-pop group has seven members. From Jungkook kissing his hand to V sucking onto his lollipop, the details with which the mugshot sequence has been recreated have left Army — as BTS’ fandom is known — impressed online.

The adorable parody video, juxtaposed against the original, has taken the internet by storm.

Although the juxtaposed version went viral, the original spoof version shared on YouTube is sans the Korean stars of the band — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shared by SuriNoel on YouTube, the cover video features four-legged stars Raon, Soul, Noel, Iz and Suri. Grooving to the band’s second English song, many opined the animals too seem to be BTS fans.

The video reminded many BTS fans about the group’s rapper Suga, aka Min Yoongi, who is often likened with cats for his demeanour.

With Butter, “Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970,” according to Billboard. The success of ‘Butter’ follows ‘Dynamite’, ‘Life Goes On’ and a remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’, all three tracks that earned the No 1 spot on Hot 100. “BTS is the first group with a trio of No. 1 entrances; no other group has more than one,” Billboard had said last week.

As ‘Butter’ continued to stay at the top position for the second week, Billboard added: “Of the 54 songs in history to debut at No. 1 on the #Hot100, @BTS_twt’s “Butter” is the 23rd to return to No. 1 in its second week.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement