BSF sentry’s announcement about herd of elephants passing through fence goes viral

A group of about ten to twelve elephants were seen passing through a fence in Meghalaya. (Source: BSF/Twitter) A group of about ten to twelve elephants were seen passing through a fence in Meghalaya. (Source: BSF/Twitter)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released footage of a herd of elephants walking through a fence in Meghalaya and on socla media people loved the message the sentry sent over the radio.

The BSF personnel on duty sent a radio message to warn others and refers to the pachyderms as “Mama” out of respect.

“Chalie 39 to control…Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna….(mama is coming, don’t send a small or big victor presently)” the man is heard announcing on the radio.

Sharing the clip, the official handle of the paramilitary force, added, “Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called “Mama”) rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya.”

Watch the video here:

Chalie 39 to control,, Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna,,,

Sentry on duty announcing entry of a herd of elephants, across fence.

Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called “Mama”) rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/ahSQ3u8Gvi — BSF (@BSF_India) May 14, 2020

Netizens were thrilled to see the clip and many commented on the respect shown to the herd.

Thank you @BSF_India for allowing this grand entry for “Mama” and her family! 🤩🤩🤩 So beautiful! ☺️🙏 https://t.co/JggjbI1lbz — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) May 15, 2020

Nature cannot be restricted by man made boundaries!💖 https://t.co/w6UbSxMBfG — Prachi Bhattad (@prachi_bhattad) May 15, 2020

I had heard about this when I went to Narangi, Guwahati. I thought they were exaggerating 🤯 https://t.co/b1HYGgVLL1 — Shubham (@atishub) May 14, 2020

Respect for officers https://t.co/xJ0EZgkF82 — Sam Rupesh (@SamRupesh1) May 14, 2020

Really nice to see animals can move boundary free , kudos BSF for your sensitivity nd even respect shown by sentry ! — nitin malhotra (@malhotran) May 16, 2020

There is no partition or ego in animals. Let them roam freely across borders.

Ego is found only in human species. — Praveen Karn (@praveenkarn) May 15, 2020

What a beautiful sight. Pranaam Mamashris. — Khaman Dhokla (@khamandhokla) May 14, 2020

Love for wildlife. Sir, let them freely roam in their home ie jungles. It’s their home. 😘 — भारतीय (@NK_BITS) May 14, 2020

Thank u @BSF_India ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🇮🇳🇮🇳, ur efforts will be remembered.saving their corridors is very essential for their survival,make special gates from where they generally enter and open them when they come,they use the same path for 1000 of years and pass the same to young — SUBHAJIT KARMAKAR (@pilgrimofpeace) May 14, 2020

Thanks 🙏🏻 #BSF for allowing wild animals for roaming and treating them respectfully — JATs World🇮🇳 (@JATsWorld_) May 14, 2020

Many also pointed out that elephants take the same path for many years and hence such gates in their corridors are crucial for the animals’ movement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd