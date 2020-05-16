BSF sentry’s announcement about herd of elephants passing through fence goes viral

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released footage of a herd of elephants walking through a fence in Meghalaya and on socla media people loved the message the sentry sent over the radio.
The BSF personnel on duty sent a radio message to warn others and refers to the pachyderms as “Mama” out of respect.
“Chalie 39 to control…Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna….(mama is coming, don’t send a small or big victor presently)” the man is heard announcing on the radio.
Sharing the clip, the official handle of the paramilitary force, added, “Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called “Mama”) rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya.”
Netizens were thrilled to see the clip and many commented on the respect shown to the herd.
Animals and birds knows no boundaries..
This is the best video I watched today 😍
Mama♥️😄 #elephants #birds #animals #Unity https://t.co/5XdvkP6R2y
— Manish Behera (@ManishB64359645) May 16, 2020
Thank you @BSF_India for allowing this grand entry for “Mama” and her family! 🤩🤩🤩
So beautiful! ☺️🙏 https://t.co/JggjbI1lbz
— मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) May 15, 2020
Nature cannot be restricted by man made boundaries!💖 https://t.co/w6UbSxMBfG
— Prachi Bhattad (@prachi_bhattad) May 15, 2020
I had heard about this when I went to Narangi, Guwahati. I thought they were exaggerating 🤯 https://t.co/b1HYGgVLL1
— Shubham (@atishub) May 14, 2020
Respect for officers https://t.co/xJ0EZgkF82
— Sam Rupesh (@SamRupesh1) May 14, 2020
Really nice to see animals can move boundary free , kudos BSF for your sensitivity nd even respect shown by sentry !
— nitin malhotra (@malhotran) May 16, 2020
There is no partition or ego in animals. Let them roam freely across borders.
Ego is found only in human species.
— Praveen Karn (@praveenkarn) May 15, 2020
What a beautiful sight. Pranaam Mamashris.
— Khaman Dhokla (@khamandhokla) May 14, 2020
Love for wildlife. Sir, let them freely roam in their home ie jungles. It’s their home. 😘
— भारतीय (@NK_BITS) May 14, 2020
Thank u @BSF_India ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🇮🇳🇮🇳, ur efforts will be remembered.saving their corridors is very essential for their survival,make special gates from where they generally enter and open them when they come,they use the same path for 1000 of years and pass the same to young
— SUBHAJIT KARMAKAR (@pilgrimofpeace) May 14, 2020
Thanks 🙏🏻 #BSF for allowing wild animals for roaming and treating them respectfully
— JATs World🇮🇳 (@JATsWorld_) May 14, 2020
Many also pointed out that elephants take the same path for many years and hence such gates in their corridors are crucial for the animals’ movement.
