Saturday, May 16, 2020
BSF sentry’s announcement about herd of elephants passing through fence goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2020 12:24:56 pm
bsf elephant enter, elephant herd enter through border, elephant cross fence garo hills, meghalaya border elephant entre, viral news, indian express A group of about ten to twelve elephants were seen passing through a fence in Meghalaya. (Source: BSF/Twitter)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released footage of a herd of elephants walking through a fence in Meghalaya and on socla media people loved the message the sentry sent over the radio.

The BSF personnel on duty sent a radio message to warn others and refers to the pachyderms as “Mama” out of respect.

“Chalie 39 to control…Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna….(mama is coming, don’t send a small or big victor presently)” the man is heard announcing on the radio.

Sharing the clip, the official handle of the paramilitary force, added, “Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called “Mama”) rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens were thrilled to see the clip and many commented on the respect shown to the herd.

Many also pointed out that elephants take the same path for many years and hence such gates in their corridors are crucial for the animals’ movement.

