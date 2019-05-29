British magazine trolls outgoing PM Theresa May’s legacy with blank cover

Toggle Menu
In an emotional statement while announcing her resignation, May listed her government’s achievements. She added that she had done her best to deliver Brexit and it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

Cover of the magazine went quickly viral online.

After failing to secure a Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to quit last week. With the leader set to leave office on June 7, there is now a lot of buzz over who will succeed her and how her successor will be able to handle the issue of Brexit.

Now, a popular UK magazine left the front cover blank in their recent edition and dedicated it to PM May’s term – creating a huge buzz online. The only words printed on the cover was the title of the issue.

Titled “Theresa May memorial issue”, the page said”The Prime Minister’s legacy in full” and the rest of the page was left blank.

Soon, the photo of the front page went viral and created a laugh riot. Many shared the page, and agreed with the magazine, saying it was “brutal but fair”. However, some who slammed the prime minister for her failures said it was “quite a generous cover”.

Some also used the cover to make photoshopped images.

Trying to hold back her tears, the PM said, “I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

