British magazine trolls outgoing PM Theresa May’s legacy with blank cover

After failing to secure a Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to quit last week. With the leader set to leave office on June 7, there is now a lot of buzz over who will succeed her and how her successor will be able to handle the issue of Brexit.

Now, a popular UK magazine left the front cover blank in their recent edition and dedicated it to PM May’s term – creating a huge buzz online. The only words printed on the cover was the title of the issue.

Titled “Theresa May memorial issue”, the page said”The Prime Minister’s legacy in full” and the rest of the page was left blank.

So. Farewell then: the new edition of Private Eye is out now! pic.twitter.com/bsflqkyUsC — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) May 29, 2019

Soon, the photo of the front page went viral and created a laugh riot. Many shared the page, and agreed with the magazine, saying it was “brutal but fair”. However, some who slammed the prime minister for her failures said it was “quite a generous cover”.

Some also used the cover to make photoshopped images.

Presumably this is the positive legacy. She left one hell of a negative legacy! https://t.co/MZLhwJaAKL — IBBoard (@IBBoard) May 29, 2019

S A V A G E https://t.co/pU6S0Hte3z — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) May 29, 2019

except a legacy doesn’t have to be good. So this really should be packed with cock ups https://t.co/uuDDtAOBBO — Paul Johnston (@Paul1Johnston) May 29, 2019

That’s rather letting her off the hook. Her legacy is a lot more vile than nothingness https://t.co/cCzxwLcukQ — RobTheRunt 🌱Ⓥ (@robtherunt) May 29, 2019

Hang on, you forgot the… Well… The… There's… I'll get back to you. https://t.co/ojIWG2aCnJ — Gareth Hall (@Octavius1701) May 29, 2019

I might buy this one and frame it https://t.co/x29VvZAL7c — Alan Twigg (@twiggasaurous) May 29, 2019

nearly spat my coffee out – superb from @PrivateEyeNews https://t.co/PHu7K5GHbH — Chris Ball (@SpaceLordMF1) May 29, 2019

So unfair. She brought gawdy jewelry to the fore. 🎵 Take this chain from my neck and set me free🎵 Go way now, postman just delivered my copy. Kettle on….. — chriswarwick (@chriswarwick) May 29, 2019

Yep, that about sums it up. https://t.co/56l56nbxIC — Mrjonno 🌱🌍 🏳️‍🌈 #FBPE (@mrjonnotweet) May 28, 2019

She changed the font size on her #Brexit deal a few times ;) https://t.co/5RySO2JGj7 — 𝕋𝕚𝕞 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕒𝕪 (@timqfadvice) May 28, 2019

I mean I *wish* she had no legacy. Her legacy in reality is misery, poverty, homelessness, and political chaos. https://t.co/hz96481Hu5 — Andy-oop (@otterbotch) May 29, 2019

The worst roasting for a politician is no roasting at all! https://t.co/eeo1ilMlYR — Anthony Rushton (@Astronomer) May 29, 2019

In an emotional statement while announcing her resignation, May listed her government’s achievements. She added that she had done her best to deliver Brexit and it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

Trying to hold back her tears, the PM said, “I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”