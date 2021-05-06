Bride swaps father-daughter first dance with a game of catch at wedding

No matter how important all rituals are at a wedding, the father-daughter dance at the reception is always extra special for every bride. However, what happens when the bride and the father feel they are not good dancers? They swap it for a game of catch!

Sarah and Hunter Larsen from Texas recently had a destination wedding at a luxury resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica. During the ceremony, when it was finally time for the first dance, the bride donning a beautiful wedding gown was seen waltzing slowly with her father to the tunes of Coldplay’s Yellow.

However, soon, the groom was seen stopping them and handing them a soft ball along with hand gloves! The father-daughter duo then spaced themselves on either side of the floor and enjoyed throwing and catching balls before the guests. Filmed against the pristine ocean, the video shared on TikTok by the woman is going viral on social media.

The text written on the short video said, “Sarah and her father can’t really dance…and didn’t want to feel awkward…So they thought about something else.”

The sweet video struck a chord with many online, who said that it’s start of a beautiful tradition and wedding should be planned depending upon personal likes than following something blindly. Many are now inspired to do the same in their own wedding.