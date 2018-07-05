‘Savage bride’ video goes viral, but no one has spotted the woman who is slapped

The bride slapped the man for allegedly touching her inappropriately, and the footage went viral. The bride slapped the man for allegedly touching her inappropriately, and the footage went viral.

Indian weddings often have a lot on unintentional humour. A blooper-free Indian wedding is a rarity. One particular clip from a desi wedding — where a bride slaps a relative who lifts her — has been watched my millions across India this week. While everyone is focussing on what Internet is calling the ‘savage’ bride, the video is not only about the bride slapping the man but also of him in turn slapping another woman to vent out his anger – which is not hilarious at all.

The video shows a young couple all set for jaimala ritual. When the groom is lifted by one his friends, to match the height, another man steps in and lifts the bride up too and the duo exchange garlands – something quite normal at weddings. But this is where the twist starts. The bride, maybe taken off guard by the man lifting her up from behind, slaps him on stage. This itself was not funny to say the least. But in a fit of rage, the man turns around and without any provocation slaps another woman standing in front of him before exiting the scene.

Watch the video here:

The video is problematic in many ways, not only did the male relative pick the woman without her consent but also touched her inappropriately, as the bride alleges in the video. And to top that he felt it was okay to slap another woman on stage to get over his embarrassment. While all these elements in the video is infuriating enough, it’s quite disappointing to see it being circulated as being funny.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in comments below.

