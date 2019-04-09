Bride left aghast after groom’s ex-girlfriend crashes wedding in bridal gown

A bride in China was left shocked after the groom’s ex-girlfriend gatecrashed the wedding and asked her ex-boyfriend to come back. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows an emotional woman tugging the man standing on a stage with his bride.

According to the Daily Mail, the ex-girlfriend intruded the ceremony when the groom was about to kiss the bride — a western tradition for a newly married couple to conclude their wedding ceremony. As the drama continued, the bride, who clearly looked shocked, walked off the stage.

Watch the video here:

The groom broke off with his ex-girlfriend as he felt their personalities were too different. He was equally shocked when she turned up at his wedding, the news website reported. Moreover, many web users on Chinese social media site Weibo condemned the ex-girlfriend’s behaviour and expressed support for the bride, the website added.