Bride drives husband to sasural after vidaai, video goes viral

“If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” It is with Kathrine Hepburn’s famous words that a video making waves on social media begins. And it certainly lives up to the promise it makes.

Kolkata’s Sneha Singhi and Saugat Upadhaya tied the knot last month and have shared a stereotype-breaking vidaai ritual on Instagram.

On the day of the wedding, when it was time for the bride and the groom to leave the girl’s house, Sneha, in all her bridal finery, gets into the driving seat of a car with Saugat besides her. People help her with the flowy, heavy lehenga to get behind the wheels as someone is heard saying: “Seat upar karle, beta,” owing to a huge flower arrangements set on the bonnet of the car. To this, Saugat quickly responds: “Daddy, she’ll easily manage!”

Then, Sneha speeds away to her in-law’s house, grinning and waving at everyone, as she abandons one of the age-old traditions of Indian marriages.

Watch the video here:

Sharing the clip on online, Sneha wrote: “This really was fun!” She dedicated the video to “the fearless, strong and inspiring women”.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the bride, who runs a café chain in the city, said it was something to celebrate the couple’s first date. “Saugat (my husband) and I have been together for 8 years. On our first date, I drove him back home even though he had his own chauffeur driven car. I just thought it would be great if I could do that on our wedding too,” the bride said.

Adding that she had discussed it a month ahead with her mother and would-be husband, it completely slipped her mind in all the wedding frenzy on the D-day. However, when her husband reminded her, she was more than delighted to drive the car, “cause that’s exactly how I wanted to complete my wedding”.

“Everyone was obviously taken aback. Mostly, people were worried how I’m going to fit in the car with the 12kg lehenga!” the woman said about the response. She added that everyone was surprised and a little confused but overall quite supportive. “Obviously people kept asking me if I was sure I wanted to do it. I knew I was!”

She said that while her father was a little concerned about her view being obstructed by the flower arrangement, her father-in-law was worried how she would get in the car with the heavy lehenga and asked her friends to help.

The Reel video has gone viral with over 3.2 million views, getting lots of positive feedback from netizens. While many called it “bride goals”, others hoped her gesture inspire more women.