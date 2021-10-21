‘Falling in love’: Bride and groom’s first dance has a hilarious twist, video leaves netizens in splits

For any couple, the first dance on their wedding day is always memorable. However, for these newlyweds in the US, their special moment came with a hilarious climax — they tumbled to the ground, leaving everyone, including the bride and the groom, in splits.

Marie Blanchard tied the knot with her husband David Bradley in a lavish ceremony at Oheka Castle in Long Island. As the couple took to the floor for their first dance, waltzing before bridesmaids and guests, the bride attempted to strike a finale pose bending backwards.

However, owing to her heavy elaborate gown and sandals, she lost her balance, falling down. And it wasn’t just her alone. Her husband, who was locked in a ballroom dance arms position, fell alongside.

And though it might be quite embarrassing for many, the new bride was quite a sport about it, sharing the moment online and seeing a brighter side in it all. “Falling in love,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment!” she quipped, adding: “Not sure I cared”.

“Can’t really blame him with all 5’9 of muscle + Galia Lahav weight,” she added, referring to her dress. “I just know that I had the time of my life, could not stop laughing and poor David was/still is mortified,” she added.

As the clip went viral, the bride added that she was grateful that her dreams finally came true, as the wedding was “postponed 3 times due to Covid before we could say I do to the world!”

Despite their little fall, people loved their romantic dance and sporting nature. “Omg hilarious but still so beautiful,” commented the makers of her bridal attire. “Lol at least you can count on him to fall with you,” chimed in another.