Bride and groom do push-ups on wedding stage, video impresses many online

What happens when two fitness experts tie a knot — they literally start their new journey together doing push-ups on the wedding stage in full bridal attires! And of course, this has created a buzz online.

Delhi-based couple Akshita Arora Mahajan and Aditya Mahajan recently got married in an elaborate affair. The duo, who are fitness coaches by profession at Fittr With Squad, didn’t forget their regimes even on the occasion of their marriage. which can be seen in a viral video where both of them are doing push-ups on the stage at their marriage ceremony.

While most couple these days might go viral for quirky photoshoots or dance videos, what made the pair stand out from the rest was them working out even on their wedding day.

“We finally pushed our relationship to the next level!” the groom joked on Instagram while sharing the clip which showed him exercising in a sherwani, while his wife was nailing it in a heavy lehenga. “A couple who lifts together ends up getting married,” quipped the bride.

Appreciating their enthusiasm, a user also jokingly asked how many push-ups they did on the stage, to which the groom replied: “1 set 10 reps”.

The couple, who not only coaches many guiding them way to a fitter lifestyle, keeps sharing videos regularly but many followers remarked they were not expecting them to sweat it out in wedding outfits as well. Many lauded the bride more saying, it’s not easy to do that with a heavy lehenga and all jewellery.

