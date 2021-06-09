Fear of needles: Man passes out while taking Covid vaccine; video goes viral

As the video is going vrial it has left netizens divided online, and not everyone thought it was hilarious.

As vaccination drives continue around the world, social media is flooded with pictures and videos of people celebrating after getting the jab. However, while most are thrilled, it’s not an easy deal for those who has a fear of needles. In a video going viral, a man in Brazil was seen passing out while getting the shot.

Maguila Júnior was at the convention centre at Beach Point in Santos, Sao Paulo to receive his first dose of the injection. Waiting for his turn, he was seen getting super anxious in anticipation of getting the injection. While the video showed the man trying to calm himself by taking deep breaths, the closer it gets to be inoculated, the nervous he gets.

Although the nurse administering the injection tried to assure him, it didn’t work and as soon as he got the shot, he fell on the ground — all the while his partner was recording the moment.

“My partner went to take the COVID19 Astrazenica Vaccine at the mega vaccination for Port workers. He has a super phobia and a mega fear of injections. I decided to film it and he was so nervous and…” Yahoo News quoted his partner.

The clip showed he grew so nervous, that once he got the shot, he held his chest out of panic and passed out. Video showed medical staff quickly attending to him to ensure he was okay and wasn’t having any side effects to the injection. Checking his vitals, they kept him lying on the ground for a while. After some time, he was seen becoming conscious again and was able to sit up on a chair.

As he was given water to drink, medical staff surrounded him to help him relax, while his partner continued to film his reaction. The video going viral got a mixed reaction online.

While the footage left many in splits, others said that panic attacks and phobia of something is very real. Many defended him saying that the video is not funny and he should have been given a chair while the dose was being administered instead of pushing the injection standing up.

However, this isn’t the first video going viral of people getting nervous while receiving the vaccine in the recent past. In May, an Indian woman went viral for her reaction while getting a jab, asking the nurse if she could say something while getting the dose.