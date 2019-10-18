Watch: Armed robber refuses to take elderly woman’s money, kisses her on forehead

Footage from a robbery in a Brazilian medical store is going viral after it showed one of the robbers refusing money from an elderly customer, and planting a kiss on her head before leaving.

The footage recorded by a camera in the store showed two men entering the store wearing helments and threatening the staff to hand over cash to them. The footage shows one robber talking to the woman while his partner took cash from the store’s register. A store employee is seen sitting on the floor with his hands on back of his head.

The frail woman facing the robber is seen talking to him before the armed man taps her on the shoulder in an attempt to calm her. He then plants a kiss on her forehead.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the city of Amarante in Brazil, and the duo are still at large.

In an interview to Brazilian media outlet G1, store owner Samuel Almeida said that the men entered the store and asked his employee to give them all the money in the cash register. He also said that the woman customer then approached one of the robbers and demanded that he take her money. Instead, he kissed her and said, “No, ma’am, you can be quiet, I don’t want your money.”

According to local reports, the robbers stole around $240 in cash and some other items before fleeing.