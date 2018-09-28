Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

VIDEO: Boy slips from a Ferris wheel and dangles from 130 feet above the ground

A five-year-old boy was left dangling from a Ferris wheel cabin at the Yuhuan Park in Taizhou city, China. Fortunately, the boy's neck was trapped in the metal bars of the cabin which prevented him from falling to the ground.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 8:26:08 pm
china boy falls from wheel, Boy slips out of a Ferris wheel, video of boy dangling from wheel, boy dangles from Ferris wheel goes viral, viral video (Source: Faisal B. Khan/YouTube)
A young boy in China survived a near-death experience after he slipped from the cabin of a Ferris wheel and held on to its window at an amusement park in east China, according to a Daily Mail report. The boy, who was in the cabin all by himself, was seen dangling from around 130 feet above the ground.

According to the report, the five-year-old boy’s mother allowed him to take the ride alone as she wanted to save 30-yuan (Rs 316) admission fee at the Yuhuan Park in Taizhou city, China. Fortunately, the boy’s neck was trapped in the metal bars of the cabin which prevented him from plummeting to the ground.

Watch the video here:

As there was no one around to help him at that height, the only option left with the swing operator was to slowly bring the cart down. According to Qianjiang Evening News, the mother identified as Liu took her son to a theme park during a long weekend. However, due to the high price of the ticket, she convinced the operator to let her son ride the wheel without any adult supervision.

