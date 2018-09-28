VIDEO: Boy slips from a Ferris wheel and dangles from 130 feet above the ground

(Source: Faisal B. Khan/YouTube) (Source: Faisal B. Khan/YouTube)

A young boy in China survived a near-death experience after he slipped from the cabin of a Ferris wheel and held on to its window at an amusement park in east China, according to a Daily Mail report. The boy, who was in the cabin all by himself, was seen dangling from around 130 feet above the ground.

According to the report, the five-year-old boy’s mother allowed him to take the ride alone as she wanted to save 30-yuan (Rs 316) admission fee at the Yuhuan Park in Taizhou city, China. Fortunately, the boy’s neck was trapped in the metal bars of the cabin which prevented him from plummeting to the ground.

As there was no one around to help him at that height, the only option left with the swing operator was to slowly bring the cart down. According to Qianjiang Evening News, the mother identified as Liu took her son to a theme park during a long weekend. However, due to the high price of the ticket, she convinced the operator to let her son ride the wheel without any adult supervision.

