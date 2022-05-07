Little boy hides inside bin bag to prank garbage collector, video leaves netizens in splits

It is adorable when little children try to prank people around them, however, the chances of them actually pulling it off is quite less. But one little boy’s prank to trick a garbage collector has started a laughing riot online.

A video taking social media by storm, shared on multiple platforms, from Reddit to TikTok, shows a brief encounter of a child with a garbage man. In the short clip, the two trash collectors can be seen pulling up their truck along the sidewalk where dustbins and bags have been left. One worker is seen collecting the trash bags and hurling them into the truck.

However, after throwing three bags, when he goes to pick up the last one, the boy hiding inside a black bin bag jumps out and screams. The reveal catches the man by surprise who is seen getting startled and swearing in fear as a person filming it from afar is heard giggling at the turn of events.

Watch the video here:

Lil bro funny asf for that 🤣 (h/t fjerry/TT) pic.twitter.com/HYlpeT2Uvy — Overtime (@overtime) May 6, 2022

As the garbage collector pauses to catch his breath, he quickly recovers and is then seen breaking out in a peal of laughter. The video ends with the collector leaving and the boy seems quite excited as he triumphantly walks back from the yard to his home.

As the video amassed millions of views on several platforms, some were also left miffed. To others, it was reminiscent of the TikTok trash prank videos. Others responded to the video by sharing older garbage pranks that have gone viral in the past, showing how many of those failed.

Nooo, he’s wild for that. 😆 — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 6, 2022

I wonder how long he waited out there — Since 1984™️ (@tahoe7teen) May 6, 2022

Shiiiiit… pic.twitter.com/vK4XfL3P3f — Demi "Big D" Dlamini AKA Prince de la Terreur (@HLWDShuffle) May 6, 2022

He’s never getting over the trauma.😭😭 — Emem T (@silkytommy) May 6, 2022

pic.twitter.com/7KFNouMbVl — Demi "Big D" Dlamini AKA Prince de la Terreur (@HLWDShuffle) May 6, 2022

Good old school prank

Well executed https://t.co/uKy3AXzJAK — Shaar666 (@shaar666) May 7, 2022

This is what I'm gonna do next time @BhamCityCouncil dont pick up my goddamn recycling for the 700th time https://t.co/pYmvLrC7he — 𝙎𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙘𝙚 (@Snee_Snee) May 7, 2022

Now if he would have knocked him out then what 😂 https://t.co/UO7f1GR5NS — Jesalafi (@Uminell) May 7, 2022