‘Kid angry at haircut’ is now lip-syncing to Bollywood songs; watch

The perfect lip-sync videos have left many impressed online.

We just saw a little boy melting hearts online during a hair cutting session. In just a few days, his spoof videos, with hilarious musical twists, have emerged.

When Anushrut’s videos went viral recently after his father posted two of his clips where he is getting angry at the ‘cuttingwale uncle’, there were responses from even celebrities. Now, YouTuber and Instagrammer Jay Roy, who loves to “create the Lip-Sync, mashup, funny videos and entertain the people”, has found popular Bollywood songs to match the child’s miffed expressions .

Roy created the first spoof video with an Atif Aslam song in the background, while the second one shared by the creative editor featured a popular hit composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

With the song ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho’ from Kismat Konnection playing in the background — the smart editing has made it a perfect lip-sync video, leaving many impressed online.

And as more and more fans demanded fresh videos featuring the little boy, Roy obliged and gave a new life to Reshammiya’s ‘Tujhe Bhul Jana Jana Mumkin Nahi’ from 2006 film Aap Kaa Surroor.

Both the videos are doing rounds across social media sites and even on WhatsApp, leaving many laughing out loud.

