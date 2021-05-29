This Bollywood version of Friends Reunion starring Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu is a hit online

After a hiatus of 17 long years, the premier of Friends Reunion special episode earlier this week left millions of fans across the globe in awe of the six friends and created a huge buzz online. Taking everyone down the memory lane, the fans relived the days of Central Park and the purple apartment. Following the episode, and quite evidently, a host of spoofs and memes around the special episode took over social media as well. Now, a Bollywood version of the reunion has desi folks in splits.

Using the iconic theme music of the iconic show, someone decided to give it a filmy twist using scenes from an early 2000s film. Instead of Hollywood’s famous stars, a Twitter user swapped them with four Indian actors from Ajnabee — starring Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu.

The clip starts with Akshay Kumar asking, “Kya hum phir se dost nahi bann sakte?”, following which the two couples from the film are seen breaking into a dance.

Watch the video here:

Shared by popular Twitter handle Bobbywood on the microblogging site, which keeps sharing content dedicated to Deol, the epic crossover impressed many online. While some said it was an unpopular choice of film to choose for the desi version of the Reunion, others loved how the scenes were in perfect sync with the music.

The page is known for its quirky edits featuring Deol movies. Earlier in March, it won the internet featuring the Badal actor as the third umpire, with many tagging the ICC to induct him.

The account also took social media by storm when the fan showed how Deol had predicted Covid-19 RT-PCR test in the 90s!