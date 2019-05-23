Video: Boiling soup explodes on waitress’ face as she tries to retrieve lighter

A horrifying video of a large pot of boiling soup exploding on the face of a waitress at a restaurant in China has gone viral on social media. According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place at the Haidilao restaurant in Kunming, Yunnan, after a customer dropped his lighter into the hot pot — a traditional Chinese meal that involves cooking in a large pot of soup stock at the table itself.

When the waitress tried to retrieve the lighter using ladles, the hot boiling liquid is seen exploding and splashing on to her face as well as the people around the table. Following the incident, the waitress and a male customer were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to BTime as stated by the news website.

According to Fox News, the hot pot company is investigating the matter and stated that they would be holding more training sessions to avoid such incidents in future.