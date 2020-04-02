Bogota cops break into a dance to help people overcome Covid-19 ‘isolation blues’

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, cops are conducting dance classes for people stuck in their homes. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, cops are conducting dance classes for people stuck in their homes.

With several countries under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 10 lakh people around the world, police departments are pulling out all the stops to spread awareness about the contagion. Recently, the Bogota Police Department found a creative way to engage people amid forced isolation.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, cops are seen conducting dance classes for people stuck in their homes. In the 56-second clip, cops can be seen dancing urging people peeping out from their homes to also shake a leg. The performance concludes with people applauding the cops from their homes.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, residents in England also adopted a similar method to stay fit amid the lockdown. Shared by a user Elsa Williams was a video that showed people dancing outside their homes in England.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd