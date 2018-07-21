Follow Us:
Remember the blue-eyed chaiwala? He just shared his biggest regret

Arshad Khan had become a popular Internet sensation on social media after photographer Jiah Ali shared his photo back in October 2016, He took to social media to express his views on education.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2018 9:00:59 am
chai wala islamabad, chai wala pakistan, chai wala trending, chai wala, chai wala jiah ali, jiah ali photography, chai wala in paksitan, indian express, indian express news, trending globally Do you remember Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan? (Source: apniisp/Instagram)
Social media can make people famous overnight. It wasn’t long ago when a picture of a charming blue-eyed chaiwala in Pakistan went viral after a photographer discovered him. Soon after, Arshad Khan was busy signing modelling contracts and even starred in a music video.

However, a few days back Arshad Khan shared a message with his fans about his biggest regret, where he spoke about his lack of education after which the video went viral.

Watch the video here:

Khan had become a popular Internet sensation after photographer Jiah Ali shared his photo on her Instagram page in October 2016.

