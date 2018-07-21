Remember the blue-eyed chaiwala? He just shared his biggest regret

Do you remember Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan? (Source: apniisp/Instagram) Do you remember Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan? (Source: apniisp/Instagram)

Social media can make people famous overnight. It wasn’t long ago when a picture of a charming blue-eyed chaiwala in Pakistan went viral after a photographer discovered him. Soon after, Arshad Khan was busy signing modelling contracts and even starred in a music video.

However, a few days back Arshad Khan shared a message with his fans about his biggest regret, where he spoke about his lack of education after which the video went viral.

Watch the video here:

Khan had become a popular Internet sensation after photographer Jiah Ali shared his photo on her Instagram page in October 2016.

