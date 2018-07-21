Remember the blue-eyed chaiwala? He just shared his biggest regret

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2018 9:00:59 am
Social media can make people famous overnight. It wasn’t long ago when a picture of a charming blue-eyed chaiwala in Pakistan went viral after a photographer discovered him. Soon after, Arshad Khan was busy signing modelling contracts and even starred in a music video.
However, a few days back Arshad Khan shared a message with his fans about his biggest regret, where he spoke about his lack of education after which the video went viral.
Khan had become a popular Internet sensation after photographer Jiah Ali shared his photo on her Instagram page in October 2016.
