Blogger shares Lucknow’s ‘pink tea’, prepared with fan puff crumbs

The pink coloured “noon chai” is widely made in parts of Kashmir and Ladakh, but these days other places in India are adopting this regional drink with their own variations.

An Instagram reel, shared by a food blogging page that goes by the name @yumyumindia, shows a tea stall in Lucknow making the noon chai with a twist.

In the brief clip, one can see the tea vendor crushing a fan puff in a teacup and then loading it with a large dollop of what appears to be either homemade white butter or cream. Then he pours the noon tea from a traditional samovar, a metal container used to heat and store water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yum Yum India | Madhur (@yumyumindia)

So far the video has gathered 4.5 lakh likes and thousands of comments. While in the caption, the page titled the tea as “Pink Chai”, many people in the comments were quick to point out that the preparation was actually called the ‘noon chai’.

Traditionally the noon tea is salty (noon means salt in Kashmiri and regional dialects of hilly areas) but many people are now making it sweet by substituting butter with cream to suit the taste buds of those who are not acquainted with salty drinks.

Earlier, another video showing “pink tea” went viral for all the wrong reasons. The infamous “gulabi chai” showed the vendor adding the sweet syrup of Rooh Afza in boiling milk along with the tea leaves. The strange concoction did not impress the food vlogger who could not stomach even one sip of the unappetising drink.