Blind elephant sways to this pianist’s classical music

If you ever thought animals don’t understand music, think again. In a video that went viral on social media, a blind elephant named Lam Duan was seen swaying to the soft tunes played by British pianist Paul Barton. The video features Barton along with the 62-year-old elephant in Thailand. It is quite heartwarming to see the animal move her tusk as the pianist played the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Many on social media praised the beautiful moment shared between the musician and the animal. The animal lives with 61 other elephants at the Elephant World, which is a rescue facility that looks after old and disabled elephants.

