Viral video of black bears crashing a pool party delights people online

As the US heads towards a version of normalcy, a group of high-schoolers decided to chill by the poolside at a resort. Only, they were greeted by some unexpected party crashers — a group of young black bears! Now, the pool party of the animals has taken the internet by storm.

A group of Tennessee students of the Jefferson County High School JROTC were at Chalet Village in Gatlinburg, relaxing over the weekend, when they suddenly noticed the furry guests taking over the pool, bathing and splashing water around. One of the girls, Michelle Johnson, captured the moment on camera and shared it on YouTube and it quickly went viral after a local channel shared it.

“The JROTC swim party had a few visitors…7 bears. We were safely outside the pool area,” Johnson wrote on YouTube. “Black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains are beautiful but please be respectful, keep your distance, and don’t feed them,” she added, reminding others about not disturbing wild animals.

As the video went viral, Johnson said she was at the “right place at the right time.” She also added that staff at the resort said “they had never seen so many at one time.”

Many loved the animals enjoying their time in the pool, although a few joked that it’s too small for their big party. Some also said with people gone from most resorts for so long, the bears feel comfortable in the setup.